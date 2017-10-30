Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Carer's Support Group Heaton Moor

The Heaton Centre Thornfield Road Heaton Moor, Stockport, Greater Manchester,
SK4 3LD
0161 442 0442
www.signpostforcarers.org.uk/carers-support-group-dementia
jennie@signpostforcarers.org.uk

This support group is open to all carers who have attended Stockport Dementia Care Training. Come along to share experiences, spend time in the company of other carers and professionals, and support each other. The group is an opportunity to meet up in an informal setting, access peer support and chat to professionals. Jennie from Signpost and Mark from The Meadows are on hand to answer questions and a diary of relevant speakers are invited to attend throughout the year.

Who runs this service

  • SignPost Stockport for Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of someone with dementia
  • The person with dementia has to live in Stockport (SK1-SK8).

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
