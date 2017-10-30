About Dementia Carer's Support Group Heaton Moor

This support group is open to all carers who have attended Stockport Dementia Care Training. Come along to share experiences, spend time in the company of other carers and professionals, and support each other. The group is an opportunity to meet up in an informal setting, access peer support and chat to professionals. Jennie from Signpost and Mark from The Meadows are on hand to answer questions and a diary of relevant speakers are invited to attend throughout the year.