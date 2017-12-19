Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Dementia Conversations - Ryde

St John the Baptist Oakfield with Holy Trinity High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight,
PO33 1BP
0845 257 2260
dementiapathfinders.org/dementia-conversations.html
info@dementiapathfinders.org

About Dementia Conversations - Ryde

Group for carers of people living with dementia and anyone with an interest in dementia. This new initiative offered by Dementia Pathfinders and St James' Church will provide an opportunity for carers, relatives and friends of people living with dementia, to share experiences, gain knowledge and explore issues that challenge people's beliefs and attitudes.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Pathfinders CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers, relatives and friends of people living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
