About Drop-in Information & Advice and Carer Cafes

The service works citywide providing support to unpaid carers who care for a family member or friend who is ill, disabled or has mental health or substance misuse problems. Newcastle Carers provides a range of free confidential information and support services to help improve the quality of life for carers in Newcastle. For some carers, getting across to Newcastle Carers Centre on Shields Road in Byker, is just not possible. So, there are a selection of free Drop-in Information and Advice sessions across Newcastle for carers to come along for information and advice about anything concerning their caring role.