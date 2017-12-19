Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Drop-in Information & Advice and Carer Cafes

135-139 Shields Road Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE6 1DN
0191 275 5060
www.newcastlecarers.org.uk
info@newcastlecarers.org.uk

About Drop-in Information & Advice and Carer Cafes

The service works citywide providing support to unpaid carers who care for a family member or friend who is ill, disabled or has mental health or substance misuse problems. Newcastle Carers provides a range of free confidential information and support services to help improve the quality of life for carers in Newcastle. For some carers, getting across to Newcastle Carers Centre on Shields Road in Byker, is just not possible. So, there are a selection of free Drop-in Information and Advice sessions across Newcastle for carers to come along for information and advice about anything concerning their caring role.

Who runs this service

  • Newcastle Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adult unpaid carers living in Newcastle, or caring for someone living in Newcastle

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
