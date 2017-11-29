About East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service

East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service provides information, advice and support services for unpaid carers who care for someone living in the East Riding area. The services includes a Carer Relief Sitting Service for carer short respite periods (this should be identified as a need on a carers assessment after the carer has met the eligibility criteria); Passport to Leisure offers carers half price to sessions at any East Riding Leisure Centres; Carers' Emergency Cover Service, which delivers emergency care to the person being looked after for up to 48 hours and 72 over a bank holiday period; a Carers' Contact Card, which can be used to alert emergency contacts if a carer has an emergency; Health Trainers who can help with stress, healthy eating, and exercise; a quarterly newsletter; advice on monthly support groups across the area giving carers the chance to meet people in a similar situation.