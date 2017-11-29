East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service provides information, advice and support services for unpaid carers who care for someone living in the East Riding area. The services includes a Carer Relief Sitting Service for carer short respite periods (this should be identified as a need on a carers assessment after the carer has met the eligibility criteria); Passport to Leisure offers carers half price to sessions at any East Riding Leisure Centres; Carers' Emergency Cover Service, which delivers emergency care to the person being looked after for up to 48 hours and 72 over a bank holiday period; a Carers' Contact Card, which can be used to alert emergency contacts if a carer has an emergency; Health Trainers who can help with stress, healthy eating, and exercise; a quarterly newsletter; advice on monthly support groups across the area giving carers the chance to meet people in a similar situation.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18