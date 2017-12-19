Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Ebony Community Carers Group

Caribbean Association Office 213 Barton Street, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL1 4HY
01452 617456
blanchemccalla@yahoo.co.uk

About Ebony Community Carers Group

The Ebony Community Carers Group is a support group for all carers from the African Caribbean community in Gloucestershire. They provide monthly support meetings with activities, guest speakers, outings etc. They offer carer respite support by providing two hours a week sitting service. Information to carers to access assessment from adult care department at social Service, and professional cultural counselling are offered if this is needed.

Who runs this service

  • Ebony Carers Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers from the African Caribbean community, including carers of people with dementia
  • Residents of Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
