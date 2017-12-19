The Ebony Community Carers Group is a support group for all carers from the African Caribbean community in Gloucestershire. They provide monthly support meetings with activities, guest speakers, outings etc. They offer carer respite support by providing two hours a week sitting service. Information to carers to access assessment from adult care department at social Service, and professional cultural counselling are offered if this is needed.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18