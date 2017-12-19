Edgcumbe monthly carers support group is part of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. The group enables carers of people with dementia to meet and share experiences and information with others in similar circumstances. There are often guest speakers from within the Health Trust or from Carers NI or Alzheimer's Society who share information and advice on services and support available for carers.
