Edgcumbe Carers Support Group

Edgcumbe Assessment & Therapy Unit 8-10 Edgcumbe Gardens Holywood Road, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT4 2EG
028 9504 3110
www.belfasttrust.hscni.net
janet.brown@belfasttrust.hscni.net

About Edgcumbe Carers Support Group

Edgcumbe monthly carers support group is part of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. The group enables carers of people with dementia to meet and share experiences and information with others in similar circumstances. There are often guest speakers from within the Health Trust or from Carers NI or Alzheimer's Society who share information and advice on services and support available for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia, whether the person cared for attends the Unit or not

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

