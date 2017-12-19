About Emergency Card Scheme

If you look after your partner, disabled child, relative or friend who relies on your support you could receive a carer's emergency card. If you were involved in an incident, accident or emergency, then you, another person or emergency services would use this card to contact the 24 hour telephone response service to make sure the person you care for is safe and well. By caring one you can be confident that the person you care for won't be left without the support they need.