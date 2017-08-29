Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Employment, Education and Training

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Employment, Education and Training

York Carers Centre offers support to unpaid carers in relation to employment, education and training. Managing caring and employment can be challenging, but also very rewarding and beneficial, with the right support in place. If you are currently working, they can help you with information about your rights, entitlements and options. Or if you would like to enter work, they can advise on where to start, extra support for carers and also offer practical help with things like CV writing and job applications. They can also support carers in looking for opportunities for learning and training.

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers living in York or who look after someone who lives in York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


