Support group

Evening Carers Support Group

Crossroads Day Centre St John Bungalow Breaksea Drive, Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan,
CF62 5TN
029 2070 0057
www.crossroads-vale.org.uk
care@crossroads-vale.org.uk

About Evening Carers Support Group

This monthly support group, run by Crossroads Care In the Vale, allows carers of people with dementia to meet others in similar circumstances. Carers are able to socialise, share experiences and information, and discuss any issues that arise from their caring role in a reassuring, supportive environment. This is an evening group to accommodate carers who work or who are unable to attend the day time group

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care in the Vale (EMI) Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
