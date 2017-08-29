Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Farningham Carers Support Group

The Lion High Street Farningham, Dartford, Kent,
DA4 0DP
01474 533990
www.alz-dem.org
info@alz-dem.org

About Farningham Carers Support Group

Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services provide support for carers of people with dementia in North West Kent. They provide one-to-one support at the carer's home, at the office or over the telephone. They run regular carer support groups that meet in the Dartford, Gravesend, and Swanley areas. Carers and people with dementia are able to socialise and share information and experiences in a relaxed setting.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services (ADSS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is affected by dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
