About FOCUS Befriending for Carers

FOCUS (Friends Offering Carers Understanding and Support) is a Befriending scheme for carers run by Faithworks Wessex covering Bournemouth and Poole. A volunteer Befriender is matched to the carer, according to their interests and time available for the relationship. The befriending can take place over the telephone or through social visits or attendance at social events organised by FOCUS and other local charities.