FOCUS Befriending for Carers

154A Seabourne Road, Bournemouth, Dorset,
BH5 2JA
01202 429037
www.faithworkswessex.org.uk
alistair@faithworkswessex.org.uk

About FOCUS Befriending for Carers

FOCUS (Friends Offering Carers Understanding and Support) is a Befriending scheme for carers run by Faithworks Wessex covering Bournemouth and Poole. A volunteer Befriender is matched to the carer, according to their interests and time available for the relationship. The befriending can take place over the telephone or through social visits or attendance at social events organised by FOCUS and other local charities.

Who runs this service

  • Faithworks Wessex

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers (of all faiths and none) in Bournemouth and Poole

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
