Home Based Carer Breaks

Unit 12 Tilstock Crescent, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY2 6HW
0333 323 1990
www.carerstrust4all.org.uk
shropshire@carerstrust4all.org.uk

Carers Trust 4all provides emotional and practical support for carers of all ages and those that they care for. Caring for a loved one can be very rewarding but it can also be demanding, isolating and frustrating. By providing specialist one to one support, delivered by trained and DBS checked staff, Carers Trust 4all provides a variety of support to carers of all ages. We also provide trained Carer Support Workers to support a carers loved one in their own home, enabling the carer to take a break safe in the knowledge that the person they care for is in trusted hands. Carers Trust 4all's short breaks (care at home) service is personalised and based on individual need. They will work with the carer to provide a package specifically designed to suit them and the person they are caring for.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust 4all Shropshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of all ages who care for people with any illness or disability including: adults with learning or physical disabilities, older people, people with mental health problems, dementia, disabled children and parent carers, young and sibling carers.
  • Residents of Shropshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

