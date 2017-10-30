Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information advice and support for carers

96 High Street Snainton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire,
YO13 9AJ
01723 850155
www.carersresource.net
staff@carersresource.net

About Information advice and support for carers

Scarborough & Ryedale Carers Resource (SRCR) is a registered Charity and Company Limited by Guarantee established in 1995. They provide confidential, independent information, advice and emotional support to both young and adult carers who are supporting someone who has a physical or learning disability; who have long or short term life limiting illness; a mental health problem or need support due to the effects of substance misuse or old age. The service covers Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.

Who runs this service

  • Scarborough & Ryedale Carers Resource

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid family carers from the aged of 8 years and above
  • Residents of Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017