Information and Support for Carers

Unit 2 Omega Business Village Thurston Road, Northallerton, North Yorkshire,
DL6 2NJ
01609 780872
www.hrcarers.org.uk
info@hrcarers.org.uk

About Information and Support for Carers

Hambleton and Richmondshire Carers' Centre offers support to unpaid carers living within the area. Their services range from information and advice on local support services; help with benefits issues; assistance in completing a 'Carers' Assessment'; and opportunities to develop skills. Facilitating regular carer peer support groups for those carers involved with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Hambleton & Richmondshire Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers living in Hambleton and Richmondshire or caring for someone living in the area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

