Information and support for carers

Jessie Wilcox House 11 Redcombe Lane, Brigg, North Lincolnshire,
DN20 8AU
01652 650585
www.carerssupportcentre.com
info@carerssupportcentre.com

You are a Carer if you provide unpaid necessary care by looking after an ill, frail or disabled family member, friend or partner who could not otherwise manage without your support. The care you provide can be practical, personal, emotional or supervisory. You may need help with bathing, toileting, grocery shopping, paying bills, doctors' appointments or just be there on the other end of the phone for reassurance. The word 'Carer' is used for people who provide unpaid care as opposed to those who are paid such as care workers, personal assistants and home helps. The Carers' Support Centre is here to help Carers who care for someone living in North Lincolnshire. We will support the Carers of North and North East Lincolnshire and their families to reduce the impact of Caring on their wellbeing. We provide information, advice and support, carer groups, lifelong learning, training, counselling, befriending, advocacy and relaxation therapies.

Who runs this service

  • Carers' Support Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers caring for someone in North Lincolnshire
  • The cared for person must reside in North Lincolnshire.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
