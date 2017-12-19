Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Information and support for carers

Carers Gloucestershire Messenger House 35 St. Michaels Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL1 1HX
0300 111 9000 (helpline)
carersgloucestershire.org.uk
mail@carersgloucestershire.org.uk

Carers Gloucestershire is an independent charity helping unpaid carers by providing: information, advice and guidance; carers support planning and assessing individual carers' needs; emotional support - via support groups and 1-to-1 counselling or 'mentoring'; opportunity to give feedback to service providers. Locally based carer advisers can meet carers in their home, a suitable alternative venue, or in one of their local offices.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers living in Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

