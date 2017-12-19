About Information and support for carers

Carers Gloucestershire is an independent charity helping unpaid carers by providing: information, advice and guidance; carers support planning and assessing individual carers' needs; emotional support - via support groups and 1-to-1 counselling or 'mentoring'; opportunity to give feedback to service providers. Locally based carer advisers can meet carers in their home, a suitable alternative venue, or in one of their local offices.