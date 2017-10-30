Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The Noble Centre 109A Blagdon Road, New Malden,
KT3 4BD
020 3031 2757
www.kingstoncarers.org.uk
admin@kingstoncarers.org.uk

About Information and Support

Kingston Carers Network provide regular support through carers' support groups as well as offering carers information and advice on a wide range of issues including benefits, allowances and carers rights. Carers are given information and advice on a wide range of issues including benefits, disability and carers' rights, and health and social care services along with help and advocacy to access benefits, services, breaks and other support. KCN also run a programme of training and information session on carer-related issues, regular outings and social events, discounted complementary therapies and a free counselling service.

Who runs this service

  • Kingston Carers' Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston or carers of residents of London borough of Kingston

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
