Support group

Islington Carers Hub

6-9 Manor Gardens, London,
N7 6LA
0800 085 1141
www.islingtoncarershub.org
info@islingtoncarershub.org

About Islington Carers Hub

Islington Carers Hub provides advice, support and information to all carers living in the borough or caring for someone living in the borough, including benefits advice, support groups, carers assessment, housing training and workshops. It also operates the Flexible Breaks Fund, provides one to one advice surgeries around the borough and advocacy for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Islington

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid carers aged 18 or above
  • Residents of London Borough of Islington or caring for someone living in Islington

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
