Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project

Maidstone Community Support Centre 39-48 Marsham Street, Maidstone, Kent,
ME14 1HH
01622 685276
www.involvekent.org.uk
office@involvekent.org.uk

About Maidstone and Malling Carers Project

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can provide confidential support to carers, either by telephone or face-to-face; information about benefits, carers and attendance allowances, local services; a regular Keeping In Touch social phone call; a Kent Carers Emergency Card, providing a pre-arranged emergency care plan if the carer is unable to care; activities groups; a regular Carers Forum; and a Newsletter.

Who runs this service

  • Involve Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid carers in the Maidstone and Malling area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017