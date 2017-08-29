About Maidstone and Malling Carers Project

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can provide confidential support to carers, either by telephone or face-to-face; information about benefits, carers and attendance allowances, local services; a regular Keeping In Touch social phone call; a Kent Carers Emergency Card, providing a pre-arranged emergency care plan if the carer is unable to care; activities groups; a regular Carers Forum; and a Newsletter.