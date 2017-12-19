Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Mental Health Carers Service

376-378 Pinner Road, Harrow,
HA2 6DZ
020 8868 5224 ext 4
www.harrowcarers.org
wellbeing@harrowcarers.org

About Mental Health Carers Service

The Mental Health Carers Service offers a range of bespoke services to provide support for individuals caring for someone with mental health issues. The services provides: 1:1 advocacy, advice and information for mental health carers of all ages. (home visits available); condition specific psycho-education sessions; Dementia Awareness sessions; Caring for Dementia Carers, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy course; information sessions, such as Mental health and Capacity Act training, Care Act and Safeguarding Training and Psychiatric Medication Management; drop-ins and support groups.

Who runs this service

  • Harrow Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with mental health problems
  • Carers living or caring in an HA postcode

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
