The Mental Health Carers Service offers a range of bespoke services to provide support for individuals caring for someone with mental health issues. The services provides: 1:1 advocacy, advice and information for mental health carers of all ages. (home visits available); condition specific psycho-education sessions; Dementia Awareness sessions; Caring for Dementia Carers, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy course; information sessions, such as Mental health and Capacity Act training, Care Act and Safeguarding Training and Psychiatric Medication Management; drop-ins and support groups.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18