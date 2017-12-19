Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

My Memories Dementia Carers Support Group

Plas Dolerw Milford Road, Newtown, Powys,
SY16 2EH
01686 610070
admin@bethshan.org.uk

About My Memories Dementia Carers Support Group

To provide a regular opportunity for families and carers living with a person with dementia to meet together in a comfortable friendly environment. To provide an opportunity for people to meet socially away from the stresses of the home environment. To support people to access current and relevant information that is unique to their needs and linking with professionals when appropriate. There are also regular social activities and help sessions for understanding dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Bethshan Nursing Home

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017