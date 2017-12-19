To provide a regular opportunity for families and carers living with a person with dementia to meet together in a comfortable friendly environment. To provide an opportunity for people to meet socially away from the stresses of the home environment. To support people to access current and relevant information that is unique to their needs and linking with professionals when appropriate. There are also regular social activities and help sessions for understanding dementia.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18