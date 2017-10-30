The Newport Carers' Forum provides an opportunity for carers to socialise, share knowledge and expertise, and develop informal networks. Carers are able to discuss issues affecting them and the forum can represent their views at a local and national level. There is usually a guest speaker, such as a representative from the Department of Work and Pensions or the Open University.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17