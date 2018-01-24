Carers Trust East Midlands provides timely, personalised information and support via the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub to make caring for a loved one easier. The scheme is funded by Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the local NHS. The Carers Hub can offer Information, advice and guidance; Signposting to other organisations; Access to Carers groups and drop-ins; Free health and well-being memberships; Free training and caring support; Carers Smart' benefits and discounts; Access to Carers grants; Peer support; Assistance to access Counselling Services; Access to Respite Services and Access to Carers Assessments.
