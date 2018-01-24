Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Nottinghamshire Carers Hub

19 Pelham Road, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG5 1AP
0115 824 8824
www.carerstrustem.org/hub
hub@carerstrustem.org

About Nottinghamshire Carers Hub

Carers Trust East Midlands provides timely, personalised information and support via the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub to make caring for a loved one easier. The scheme is funded by Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the local NHS. The Carers Hub can offer Information, advice and guidance; Signposting to other organisations; Access to Carers groups and drop-ins; Free health and well-being memberships; Free training and caring support; Carers Smart' benefits and discounts; Access to Carers grants; Peer support; Assistance to access Counselling Services; Access to Respite Services and Access to Carers Assessments.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust East Midlands

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone caring for a resident living within Nottinghamshire County or Nottingham City

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
