Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Outings

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Outings

Carer Support Wiltshire offer a range of outings each year. These are usually free to carers. If they have to buy tickets in advance, then they will ask for a non-refundable deposit. Non-Carers are welcome to join most outings: a donation towards the cost of the coach (depending on the length of the journey) and the cost of any admissions will be requested.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017