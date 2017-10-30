12 monthly sessions funded by South Gloucestershire Council and Avon & Wiltshire Partenrship NHS Trust for carers of people with dementia who are experiencing increasing difficulties in their caring role. The sessions are monthly education and support sessions to get information and practical advice for better managing "real life with dementia" now and in the future.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17