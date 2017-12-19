Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Burnley Business Centre Liverpool Road, Burnley, Lancashire,
BB12 6HH
01282 832548
www.carers.org/local-service/east-lancashire
enquiries@crossroadseastlancs.org.uk

Crossroads Care East Lancashire offers support to carers through vouchers, commissioned support, private contracts as well as funded projects. The core service is a trained carer support worker coming into the home to support carers and giving them respite from their caring responsibilities. Each local scheme is a not for profit organisation and independent charity, and is able to provide additional services according to funding and demand at a local level.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care East Lancashire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and those with care needs living in Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
