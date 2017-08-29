About Rhondda Cynon Taf Carers Support Project

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council run a Carers Support Project, providing information and support for all informal carers in the area. The project includes: a CarersLine freephone; carers counselling service, a carers newsletter produced three times per year; carer emergency card scheme; events, training and workshops to help support carers in their caring role and carers leisure discounts.