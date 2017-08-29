Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Rhondda Cynon Taf Carers Support Project

c/o Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council Carers Support Project Ilan Avenue Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf,
CF37 5PN
01443 668813
www.rctcbc.gov.uk/carers
carerssupportproject@rctcbc.gov.uk

About Rhondda Cynon Taf Carers Support Project

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council run a Carers Support Project, providing information and support for all informal carers in the area. The project includes: a CarersLine freephone; carers counselling service, a carers newsletter produced three times per year; carer emergency card scheme; events, training and workshops to help support carers in their caring role and carers leisure discounts.

Who runs this service

  • Rhondda Cynon Taf County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers
  • Residents of Rhondda Cynon Taf or who care for someone living in Rhondda Cynon Taf

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
