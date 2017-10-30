About Senior Carers Forum

Carers FIRST runs a forum for older carers that meets four times a year. It allows carers to discuss issues, their experience of services and any concerns they may have. They can provide information and feedback on existing services that can help to inform future policy and development of services. Representatives from Health and Social Services and voluntary organisations are invited, one of whom may deliver a presentation. The venue varies: please contact Carers FIRST to confirm.