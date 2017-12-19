Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Somerset Coast Carers' Support Group

Glanville House, Church Street, Bridgwater, Somerset,
TA6 5AT
07909 906811
www.somersetcarers.org
david.bobbett@sompar.nhs.uk

About Somerset Coast Carers' Support Group

This monthly support group, run by Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, provides an opportunity for informal carers aged 18-65 of people with mental health conditions to meet others in similar circumstances. The structure of the group's meetings has been shaped by those attending and the emphasis is on carers chatting and sharing experiences and information in a relaxed setting, rather than anything more formal. There is also usually an outing each year and a Christmas lunch.

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers aged 18-65 of people with a mental health condition who are known to Somerset Partnership NHS Trust.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
