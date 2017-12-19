About Somerset Coast Carers' Support Group

This monthly support group, run by Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, provides an opportunity for informal carers aged 18-65 of people with mental health conditions to meet others in similar circumstances. The structure of the group's meetings has been shaped by those attending and the emphasis is on carers chatting and sharing experiences and information in a relaxed setting, rather than anything more formal. There is also usually an outing each year and a Christmas lunch.