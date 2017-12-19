About Support for Carers

The Southern Health & Social Care Trust's Carers' Co-ordinator works to identify the needs of carers and to develop services in the area covered by the Trust. They can provide a carer with information on how to arrange a Carer's Assessment, on health and wellbeing, and on local support available. They also organise training courses for carers, to which a number of organisations contribute, including Alzheimer's Society.