Support for Carers

Promoting Wellbeing Team, John Mitchel Place, Newry, County Down,
BT34 2BU
028 3083 4252
www.southerntrust.hscni.net
Patricia.mccrink@southerntrust.hscni.net

About Support for Carers

The Southern Health & Social Care Trust's Carers' Co-ordinator works to identify the needs of carers and to develop services in the area covered by the Trust. They can provide a carer with information on how to arrange a Carer's Assessment, on health and wellbeing, and on local support available. They also organise training courses for carers, to which a number of organisations contribute, including Alzheimer's Society.

Who runs this service

  • Southern Health & Social Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers living in the local authority areas of Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Dungannon, and Newry and Mourne.
  • Carers of people who live in the Southern Trust area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


