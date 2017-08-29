About Support for Carers in Employment - Stoke on Trent

The Dove Carers in employment team recognise that for many people the focus is largely based around the cared for and their needs, therefore they are there to offer a wide range of support services for the wants and needs of the carer. They can offer: free emotional support, which can take place either in the workplace, the home or a community based location; free training, which includes workshops with the Department of Work and Pensions; support groups; sign posting to other organisations.