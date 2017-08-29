The Dove Carers in employment team recognise that for many people the focus is largely based around the cared for and their needs, therefore they are there to offer a wide range of support services for the wants and needs of the carer. They can offer: free emotional support, which can take place either in the workplace, the home or a community based location; free training, which includes workshops with the Department of Work and Pensions; support groups; sign posting to other organisations.
