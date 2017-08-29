Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Support for Carers in Employment - Stoke on Trent

The Dudson Centre Hope Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire,
ST1 5DD
01782 683155
www.thedoveservice.org.uk
info@thedoveservice.org.uk

About Support for Carers in Employment - Stoke on Trent

The Dove Carers in employment team recognise that for many people the focus is largely based around the cared for and their needs, therefore they are there to offer a wide range of support services for the wants and needs of the carer. They can offer: free emotional support, which can take place either in the workplace, the home or a community based location; free training, which includes workshops with the Department of Work and Pensions; support groups; sign posting to other organisations.

Who runs this service

  • The Dove Service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People in a caring role and who are in employment
  • People living or working in Stoke on Trent only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


