About The Dementia Project

Carers Lewisham offers advice, information and support for unpaid carers who are caring for a person living with dementia. They can help with form filling and Lasting Power of Attorney, and refer to and liaise with other organisations offering support for people with dementia and their families. The Dementia Project offers support groups and social events, as well as access to counselling and holistic therapies. Carers can access specialised training about dementia through Carers Lewisham and be advised on many of aspects of dementia.