About The Proud Carers

The Proud Carers was set up in order to provide LGBTQI carers of people with dementia with an opportunity to meet with people who are going through the same challenges; members of the same community, possibly of the same age bracket, people who understand their challenges to the full. Proud Carers provides participants of this peer support group with a safe space to explore their feelings, thoughts, and sometimes pain. This will be a non-judgemental environment, hosted by a facilitator at the Albany Trust, a charity that championed LGBT rights, freedom and mental welfare from its foundation in the late 1950's. It aims to champion all members of the community, particularly in an age when the mature tend to be forgotten.