The Proud Carers

239A Balham High Road, London,
SW17 7BE
07950 289612
avivtelleralbany@gmail.com

About The Proud Carers

The Proud Carers was set up in order to provide LGBTQI carers of people with dementia with an opportunity to meet with people who are going through the same challenges; members of the same community, possibly of the same age bracket, people who understand their challenges to the full. Proud Carers provides participants of this peer support group with a safe space to explore their feelings, thoughts, and sometimes pain. This will be a non-judgemental environment, hosted by a facilitator at the Albany Trust, a charity that championed LGBT rights, freedom and mental welfare from its foundation in the late 1950's. It aims to champion all members of the community, particularly in an age when the mature tend to be forgotten.

Who runs this service

  • Albany Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • LGBTQI carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
