About U Matter 2

The 'U Matter 2' (UM2) Service Team is there to support carers. They offer various free activities/events for carers, to promote their wellbeing and provide them with the opportunity to learn new skills and hobbies as per the 'Activity U Matter 2 Timetable' which can be emailed/posted. This is a great way to meet other carers in an enjoyable way. In addition to these activities, the service offers support at home to carers, which may involve: caring for their loved one, while they get on with chores/paperwork/sleep; help with household chores; support/be an extra pair of hands attending appointments/shopping or simply an afternoon out.