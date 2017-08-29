Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

U Matter 2

Unit 19 Radford Crescent, Billericay, Essex,
CM12 0DU
01277 651266
www.hamelintrust.org.uk
lianeiles@hamelintrust.org.uk

About U Matter 2

The 'U Matter 2' (UM2) Service Team is there to support carers. They offer various free activities/events for carers, to promote their wellbeing and provide them with the opportunity to learn new skills and hobbies as per the 'Activity U Matter 2 Timetable' which can be emailed/posted. This is a great way to meet other carers in an enjoyable way. In addition to these activities, the service offers support at home to carers, which may involve: caring for their loved one, while they get on with chores/paperwork/sleep; help with household chores; support/be an extra pair of hands attending appointments/shopping or simply an afternoon out.

Who runs this service

  • Hamelin Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any unpaid carers in Basildon, Brentwood, Castlepoint (inc Hadleigh), Chelmsford, Rochford (in Rayleigh/Hockley)
  • Residents of Chelmsford, Castlepoint, Rochford, Basildon and Brentwood

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
