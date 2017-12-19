This monthly support group, organised by Alzheimer's Support, allows carers of people with memory loss or dementia to meet and share experiences and information with other people in similar circumstances. Some meetings include guest speakers and others are just social occasions. The group meets in a variety of locations and venues. Please get in touch to find out where the next group meeting will be.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18