Warminster/ Westbury Carer's Group

Warminster, Wiltshire,
BA14 8AQ
01985 211888
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk/carers-groups-warminster
gillfs@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Warminster/ Westbury Carer's Group

This monthly support group, organised by Alzheimer's Support, allows carers of people with memory loss or dementia to meet and share experiences and information with other people in similar circumstances. Some meetings include guest speakers and others are just social occasions. The group meets in a variety of locations and venues. Please get in touch to find out where the next group meeting will be.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers or family members of people with memory loss or dementia in the Warminster and Westbury area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

