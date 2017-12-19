About Wrexham Carers Forum

Wrexham Carers Service runs a Carers Forum every two months, which allows carers and former carers to have their say about their experiences both locally and nationally, and influence future policies. Carers of people with a mental health condition, working carers and male carers are particularly encouraged to attend. There are occasional guest speakers. The meetings vary between mornings, afternoons and evenings from month to month, and they are normally held at the AVOW centre.