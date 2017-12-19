Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Wrexham Carers Forum

c/o Ty Avow 21 Egerton Street, Wrexham,
LL11 1ND
0800 276 1070
avow.org/wrexham-carers-service
carers@avow.org

About Wrexham Carers Forum

Wrexham Carers Service runs a Carers Forum every two months, which allows carers and former carers to have their say about their experiences both locally and nationally, and influence future policies. Carers of people with a mental health condition, working carers and male carers are particularly encouraged to attend. There are occasional guest speakers. The meetings vary between mornings, afternoons and evenings from month to month, and they are normally held at the AVOW centre.

Who runs this service

  • Wrexham Carers Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Registered carers with Wrexham Carers Service

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
