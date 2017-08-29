Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Young Adult Carers

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Young Adult Carers

If you are aged between 18 and 25 and help to look after a parent, sibling, partner, child, grandparent or other relative who is ill then you are a young adult carer. York Carers Centre have a Young Adult Carer service which offers age appropriate advice and social activities. If this sounds like the service for you, or if you know a young adult carer you would like to refer, please contact York Carers Centre. They will then arrange a time to meet you either at your home, their office or at another location to suit you, to discuss your needs further.

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers between the ages of 18 and 25
  • Residents of York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

