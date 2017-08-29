Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Awareness Raising Community Workshops

Oaklea Holcombe Hill Holcombe, Radstock, Somerset,
BA3 5DD
01761 233070
www.dementiatraining.co.uk
seechange@dementiatraining.co.uk

About Awareness Raising Community Workshops

See Change In Dementia Care provide workshops, which aim to help to develop knowledge and understanding of dementia and how to live with the condition. The workshops enable participants to gain insights into what it is like to experience a dementia and how we can each develop our understanding and skills to give people with dementia a better quality of life. Distance learning courses in dementia care are also available for those who are sole carers and unable to attend training events.

Who runs this service

  • See Change in Dementia Care CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with an interest in dementia and those caring for or supporting people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
