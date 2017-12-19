About Carer and Care Provider Training

See Change In Dementia Care provide training to care providers and also carer workshops, which aim to help to develop knowledge and understanding of dementia and how to live well with the condition. The carer workshops enable participants to gain insights into what it is like to experience a dementia and how all can each develop understanding and skills to give people with dementia a better quality of life. Distance learning courses in dementia care are also available for those who are sole carers and unable to attend training events.