About Carer Training

This free course is designed to support unpaid carers, and focuses on the management of challenging behaviours through a person-centred approach. The course content includes: overview of older people's mental health issues and dementia related illness, understanding of important early indicators and the effect on immediate family and friends, a definition and explanation of person centered approaches to care. Attendees will gain practical skills and knowledge to support individuals and the people they care for. This service is available to carers who live in Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands and South Staffordshire.