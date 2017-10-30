Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers' Course

c/o Torfaen County Borough Council, Civic Centre, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 6YB
01633 648810
www.torfaen.gov.uk
socialcarecalltorfaen@torfaen.gov.uk

About Carers' Course

This general information course for carers is run by Torfaen Social Services. The course consists of 6 weekly sessions of 1-2 hours and runs 3 times a year. Issues covered include legal issues, rights, entitlements, welfare benefits, local support services and self-care. Respite care can be arranged to allow the carer to attend. Initially, a carer will be sent details of the course with dates and times, and they are then free to attend all or some of the sessions.

Who runs this service

  • Torfaen County Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All carers in Torfaen; many people are referred to the course during their Carers' Assessment.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017