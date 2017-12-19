About Caring with Confidence

The aim of Caring with Confidence is exactly what it says: it is about building confidence to deal with the day-to-day stresses, problems and frustrations of being a carer. There are 12 individual sessions run fortnighly for three hours. Each focuses on a different aspect of caring. The programme encourages carers consider their own needs, health and well-being and potential resources. It is also about the shared experience of being a carer and are successful in reducing the isolation that many carers feel. Each session stands alone, but attending many helps to build a portfolio of information. Sessions were designed and tested by carers for carers. Carers report many benefits to attending Caring with Confidence.