About House of Memories family carer workshop

Museum of Liverpool is inviting carers, family members, friends and community volunteers whose life has been touched by dementia to find out more about dementia and the resources and activities the Museum can provide to support people and their loved ones. The session will provide carers with a number of practical approaches to enhancing communication and building positive meaningful relationships, including an opportunity to try our innovative My House of Memories app, learn about how to manage at home and find out about the range of dementia-friendly activities at the museum.