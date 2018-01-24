Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Making Sense of Dementia Information Programme

Prospect Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG7 5QE
0115 978 6133
www.radfordcaregroup.org.uk
info@radfordcaregroup.org.uk

About Making Sense of Dementia Information Programme

Making Sense of Dementia - specialist information programmes for carers of those with dementia. These free programmes take place throughout the year, including evenings and weekends . Free respite for the cared for and transport is also available. The programme aims to inform carers about dementia and covers various subjects including; the different types of dementia, communication, behaviours, nutrition, continence care, legal and welfare issues as well as information to best support the carer.

Who runs this service

  • Radford Care Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carer/family member/loved ones supporting someone with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017