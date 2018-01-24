About Making Sense of Dementia Information Programme

Making Sense of Dementia - specialist information programmes for carers of those with dementia. These free programmes take place throughout the year, including evenings and weekends . Free respite for the cared for and transport is also available. The programme aims to inform carers about dementia and covers various subjects including; the different types of dementia, communication, behaviours, nutrition, continence care, legal and welfare issues as well as information to best support the carer.