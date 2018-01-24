Making Sense of Dementia - specialist information programmes for carers of those with dementia. These free programmes take place throughout the year, including evenings and weekends . Free respite for the cared for and transport is also available. The programme aims to inform carers about dementia and covers various subjects including; the different types of dementia, communication, behaviours, nutrition, continence care, legal and welfare issues as well as information to best support the carer.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18