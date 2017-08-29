Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Understanding Dementia Training

Friends Meeting House 28 Regent Place, Rugby, Warwickshire,
CV21 2PN
01455 823570
rugbydementiasupport.org.uk
jillperry208@gmail.com

About Understanding Dementia Training

Three-hour training sessions for all who are interested in understanding more about dementia and how to support people directly affected by it. Those who have attended the sessions include family carers and paid carers, volunteers, and people serving in the community in a variety of roles. Led by Jane Muers (Clinical Psychologist) and Jill Perry (Dementia Trainer).

Who runs this service

  • Rugby Dementia Support

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone interested in learning more about dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


