Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) for Carers - Lewes

Southdown - Lewes Wellbeing Services 47A Western Road, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 1RL
07507 734370
www.coastalwellbeing.co.uk/wrap-for-carers/
molly@coastalwellbeing.co.uk

About Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) for Carers - Lewes

WRAP stands for Wellness Recovery Action Plan . WRAP is a simple, structured, self-management tool. WRAP courses for carers will provide the opportunity to explore safe and simple tools that you can be used to maintain wellbeing and support when a person is facing challenges. WRAP provides a framework which can support a person in every part of their life.

Who runs this service

  • Coastal Wellbeing

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers or anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
