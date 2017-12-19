Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Your Health Your Life

Lodge Approach Runwell, Wickford, Essex,
SS11 7XX
stephen.rabbitts@eput.nhs.uk

About Your Health Your Life

Your Health, Your life is a free course for carers. The course aims to give carers the opportunity to learn new skills, to help them to cope with their caring situation, develop the confidence to take more control of their life and to meet with others who share similar experiences. The course runs for 6 weeks, one 3 hours session a week and is delivered by carers who have trained to be tutors to help other carers. Each week session will help carers understand core subjects such as: relaxation, how to become a better communicator, what rights carers have and why exercise and eating healthily will help carers undertake their roles and responsibilities easier. One of the weekly sessions includes training in basic first aid and manual handling skills.

Who runs this service

  • Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any carer that is giving help and support to a relative or friend, who is ill, disabled, elderly or in need of emotional support

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
