Domiciliary care

CareService24

Beacon House, 15 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth,
BH1 3LB
01202 559482

Local authority

  • Bournemouth

Who runs this service

  • Solutions24 Limited

Registered manager

Kerry Beakes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
