Domiciliary care

Caretree Limited

The Core, Milton Hill, Steventon, Abingdon,
OX13 6AB
01235 828296
www.caretree.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Caretree Limited

Registered manager

Linzi Prendergast

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
