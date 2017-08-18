Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Carewatch (Bexley)

1st Floor Office, 118 Upton Road, Bexleyheath,
DA6 8LX
020 8303 3330

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Bexley Homecare Services Ltd

Registered manager

Priya Chawla-Lidbury

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
